NativeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $28,987.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 63.9% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,413,622 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NativeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

