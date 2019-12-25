NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) Trading Down 21.5%

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) shares fell 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

