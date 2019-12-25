Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $592,708.00 and $570.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,875,803,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

