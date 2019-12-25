Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $870,418.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $870,418.00 and approximately $68,810.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

