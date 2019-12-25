Netrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,713.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $77,713.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

