New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.50

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $32.90. New York Times shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 361,197 shares trading hands.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1,166.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 244,308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in New York Times by 163.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 87.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

