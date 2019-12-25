Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $19.41. Newell Brands shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 884,400 shares changing hands.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after buying an additional 4,703,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

