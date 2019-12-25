Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,816,684 shares trading hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 876,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

