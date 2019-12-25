NPCoin (NPC) Price Up 59.4% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $5.61 million and $5,714.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

