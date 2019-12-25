Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Releases Earnings Results

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NUOG remained flat at $GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,720,000. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12. Nu-Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

About Nu-Oil and Gas

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

