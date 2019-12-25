Nucleus Vision 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $165,217.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $165,217.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Upbit, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BITBOX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, CoinBene, WazirX, Koinex, Bitrue and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

