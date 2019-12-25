Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53, 17,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 37,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2,871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.