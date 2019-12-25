Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53, 17,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 37,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCA)
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
