Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 15,403 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 122,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.