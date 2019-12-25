Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 15,403 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
