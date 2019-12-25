Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 187,740 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 93.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 620,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 300,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 333,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 134,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 31.9% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

