Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.67. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 187,740 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
