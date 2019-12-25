Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Shares Up 0.4%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, 2,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 1.4% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

