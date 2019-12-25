Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Trading Down 1.4%

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 6,142 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

