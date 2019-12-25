Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 32,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $32,652.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 312.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 947.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

