Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74, 89,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 170,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.