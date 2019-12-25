Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74, 89,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 170,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,751,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

