Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.23. Nuvista Energy shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 294,000 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVA. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of $703.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.10.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

