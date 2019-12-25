Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,230.54

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,230.54 and traded as low as $1,230.44. Ocado Group shares last traded at $1,269.50, with a volume of 700,274 shares traded.

OCDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Monday, October 14th. Investec reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,230.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40.

In other news, insider Claudia Arney purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Insiders have acquired 5,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,763 in the last three months.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

