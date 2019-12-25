Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.09 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

