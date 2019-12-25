On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,117.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last week, On.Live has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $266,117.00 and $416.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

