ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 2.5%

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.30, approximately 351,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,333,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $515.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

