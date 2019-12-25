Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 19550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Orkla ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.