Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 19550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Orkla ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

