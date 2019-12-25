Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 987,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 745,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 268,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after buying an additional 995,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

