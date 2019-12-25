Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Down 49.6%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price traded down 49.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.58, 5,896,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 1,626,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

