Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4042 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer American Energy Independence ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

USAI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 1,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

