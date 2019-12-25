Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ VETS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

