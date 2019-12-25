Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer US Export Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEXL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

