Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.98, 122,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 140,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACD. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

