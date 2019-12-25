Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

