Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $52.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 306,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 225,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 159.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

