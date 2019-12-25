ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.52 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $78.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060040 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00070527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,252.91 or 0.99305750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

