Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

PBHC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

