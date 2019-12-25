Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.28

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $20.70. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 380,136 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after buying an additional 430,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 82.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

