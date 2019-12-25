PayCoin (XPY) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. PayCoin has a total market cap of $33,934.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

