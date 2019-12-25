PeepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $164,310.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $164,310.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 118,487,314,583 coins and its circulating supply is 79,287,314,583 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

