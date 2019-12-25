Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 7% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $72,958.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003467 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

