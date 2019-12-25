Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.61

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.61 and traded as high as $39.44. Pfizer shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 4,921,941 shares trading hands.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

The company has a market cap of $217.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

