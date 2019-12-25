Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 797 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 797 ($10.48).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

PHNX stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 755.50 ($9.94). 160,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 699.29. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 759 ($9.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

