Phore Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Phore has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,601,099 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

