Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, 535,383 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 523,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

