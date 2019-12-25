Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,074.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $63,074.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,201,764,870 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.