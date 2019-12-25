Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 6.1%

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PILBF) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

