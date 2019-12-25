Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

A number of analysts have commented on PING shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PING traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,847. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

