Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $605,638.00 and $47.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00574468 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000750 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,331,599 coins and its circulating supply is 414,071,163 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

