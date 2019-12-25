Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60. Insiders acquired 182,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,172 over the last three months.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

