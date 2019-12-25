PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 150.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $3.40 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About PlayCoin [ERC20]
PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading
PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
