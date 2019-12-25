Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Receives C$4.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

PLZ.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

