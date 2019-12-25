POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, POA has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $46,750.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

